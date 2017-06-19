Shoppers May See Big Changes After Amazon Buys Whole Foods Amazon's $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods could mean big changes for the way people buy groceries -- and just about everything else. Amazon could try to use automation and data analysis to draw more customers to stores while helping Whole Foods cut costs and perhaps prices. Meanwhile, the more than 460 Whole Foods stores in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. could be turned into distribution hubs -- not just for delivering groceries, but also as pickup centers for online orders. Walmart, which has the largest share of the U.S. food market, has already been pushing harder into e-commerce to build on strength in its stores and groceries. It announced Friday that it's buying online men's clothing retailer Bonobos for $310 million, following a string of online acquisitions such as ModCloth and Moosejaw. But if Amazon can be the one-stop shop for everything -- groceries had been one of the key missing elements -- customers would have even less of a need to go to Walmart or elsewhere. Tough Times for Grocers Amazon already offers grocery-delivery services in five markets, but analysts say expansion is tough because its current distribution centers are set up for dry goods, not perishables. Just two years ago, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey told Bloomberg BusinessWeek that Amazon's foray into grocery delivery would be "Amazon's Waterloo." But it was Whole Foods that fell behind as shoppers found alternatives to the organic and natural foods it helped popularize since its founding in 1978. Whole Foods has seen its sales slump and recently announced a board shake-up and cost-cutting plan amid pressure from activist investor Jana Partners. Groceries are already a fiercely competitive business, with low-cost rivals like Aldi putting pressure on traditional supermarket chains and another discounter, Lidl, opening its first U.S. stores just this week. Whole Foods itself had launched an offshoot chain named after its "365" private label brand in a nod to the popularity of no-frills chains. The Amazon-Whole Foods combination, expected to close by the end of the year, could put even more pressure on those chains and other big grocery sellers. "Dominant players like Walmart, Kroger, Costco and Target now have to look over their shoulders at the Amazon train coming down the tracks," said Moody's lead retail analyst Charlie O'Shea. Technology to the Rescue Amazon could try to cut operational costs at Whole Foods by using the same types of robots that already move inventory around at its e-commerce fulfillment centers. The company also has been testing sensors at a convenience store in Seattle to track items as shoppers put them into baskets or return them to the shelf. Shoppers skip the checkout line, and their Amazon accounts get automatically charged. Gartner retail analyst Robert Hetu said Amazon could bring pieces of that to Whole Foods to further cut costs. Both companies said there will be no layoffs, but they did not respond to other questions about Amazon's plans for Whole Foods. Whole Foods will keep operating stores under its name. In an email to customers, the company said it planned to maintain the same standards under Amazon, including bans on artificial flavors and colors. Whole Foods, often derided as "Whole Paycheck" for its high prices, could see its reputation change if Amazon, a master at undercutting its brick-and-mortar rivals, passes any savings from automation to customers. "This might be an opportunity for consumers who have felt that Whole Foods is inaccessible," said Lauren Beitelspacher, a marketing professor at Babson College in Massachusetts. Beyond Food Amazon could also get a better picture of customers by marrying data from Amazon and Whole Foods' loyalty programs. Hetu said Amazon could make pertinent offers to attract shoppers of one but not the other, or get shoppers of both to buy more. Ryne Misso of the research firm Market Track said a customer who buys fresh fruit regularly at Whole Foods might be offered a deal on blenders and serving bowls. Or someone who buys granola bars monthly from Whole Foods and paper towels every other week from Amazon might be offered the items in a single shipment, delivered to the door. The Whole Foods deal could also get more people to try grocery delivery, something many shoppers have been hesitant about because of concerns about meat and produce quality. Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said Amazon might get customers over those fears if they know the delivered items are the same as those they would find at the local store. On the flip side, Amazon could use Whole Foods stores as pickup locations for deliveries, an option Amazon already offers in many cities by installing lockers at 7-Eleven and other retailers. "Instead of deliver to my home, why not just come down here? I'm shopping here anyways," shopper Alina Gura said at a Whole Foods in West Hartford, Connecticut. That could help Amazon both cut shipping costs and draw more customers into Whole Foods locations. The stores could also showcase gadgets such as Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets. One day, these stores might even serve as launch centers for Amazon's delivery drones. © 2017 Associated Press under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved. Image credit: Whole Foods Market. Read more on: Amazon, E-Commerce, Whole Foods, Acquisition, Customer Engagement, Data Analysis, Automation Comment:

Name:

Sue G: Posted: 2017-06-28 @ 10:39am PT @Michael: It's true that people like to select their own food, but I can tell you... online sales of groceries will ultimately be a huge success. Many people don't have easy access to do their own grocery shopping. Ordering online is a great option for them. And even people who like to choose their own produce, for example, can still use an online grocery service to deliver big, bulky items and other commodity products that don't need to be individually selected. You're right that the first big online grocery service -- WebVan -- went out of business after a short time (1996 to 2001). We were so disappointed, because we loved that service. Unfortunately, they tried to expand too fast for their own good. Michael Brotsis: Posted: 2017-06-23 @ 1:48pm PT Good luck with this idea. A food web company tried this approach ten years ago and went out of business. People like to look and inspect the food before they buy it. People like to have close and personal contact with food before they select it. That's humen nature.