Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT NEWS. UPDATED 13 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Sales & Marketing / Target Tests Restocking Program
Target Testing a Restocking Program for Household Essentials
Target Testing a Restocking Program for Household Essentials
By Anne DInnocenzio Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
MAY
10
2017
Target is testing a program that lets customers order household essentials like laundry detergent, paper towels, and peanut butter and have them delivered to their homes the next day.

The service, being tested with employees for now, is similar to Amazon Pantry, and comes as Target is trying to enhance its online services to better compete with Wal-Mart and online leader Amazon.

Target Restock, announced on the company's blog Monday, is limited for now to some employees at the company's headquarters in Minneapolis. Target says it plans to pilot the service in the same area this summer to shoppers in its REDcard loyalty program.

The program will include more than 8,000 items including nonperishable food like granola bars and coffee. Shoppers will be able to fill a box with up to 45 pounds of goods and have the orders shipped for what Target called "a low flat fee." Spokesman Eddie Baeb says the company doesn't have a fee set but intends to be "very competitive" with similar offerings. Amazon Pantry charges a $5.99 a box and the shipping is not expedited. Target Restock boxes will be packaged at a nearby store, allowing Target workers to fulfill orders before 1:30 p.m. by the next business day.

Baeb said there are no current plans for a nationwide rollout, and any expansion depends on the performance of the service.

"There are lots of logistics we want to figure out," he said.

Meanwhile, Target quietly raised its threshold for free shipping to $35 from $25 on Sunday, matching Wal-Mart's current level. Target had lowered it to $25 from $50 in 2015. In late January, Wal-Mart lowered its limit to $35 from $50, and Amazon then lowered its free two-day shipping threshold to $35 from $49 for non-Prime members.

© 2017 Associated Press under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: Target.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN SALES & MARKETING
1. Amazon Joins the $1,000 Club
2. Dell Standardizes on Salesforce.com
3. Google Links Offline Buys, Online Ads
4. Google Ties Online Ads to Store Sales
5. Boxed CEO Takes Bulk-Buying Mobile
CRM DAILY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.