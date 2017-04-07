Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT NEWS. UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Sales & Marketing / YouTube Cracks Down on Fake News
YouTube Cracks Down on Fake News Channels with Ad Changes
YouTube Cracks Down on Fake News Channels with Ad Changes
Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
APRIL
07
2017

YouTube announced Thursday it is cracking down on fake news channels by no longer placing advertising on them until they've reached 10,000 overall views.

YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc., also the parent company of Google, announced changes after several big companies pulled their advertising from the company because their ads were appearing with objectionable content.

The online video service said the changes are designed to make sure channels are legitimate and not stealing content.

"We will no longer serve ads on YPP videos until the channel reaches 10K lifetime views," Ariel Bardin, vice president of product management, said in a statement. "This new threshold gives us enough information to determine the validity of a channel. It also allows us to confirm if a channel is following our community guidelines and advertiser policies. By keeping the threshold to 10K views, we also ensure that there will be minimal impact on our aspiring creators. And, of course, any revenue earned on channels with under 10K views up until today will not be impacted."

YouTube is also adding a review process for creators to join the YouTube Partner Program, which began in 2007.

"After a creator hits 10K lifetime views on their channel, we'll review their activity against our policies," Bardin said. "If everything looks good, we'll bring this channel into YPP and begin serving ads against their content. Together these new thresholds will help ensure revenue only flows to creators who are playing by the rules."

The company, in an effort to help creators reach 10,000, will offer tips on "making great original content and growing your audience."

"We want creators of all sizes to find opportunity on YouTube, and we believe this new application process will help ensure creator revenue continues to grow and end up in the right hands," Bardin said.

In the past, the open-ended policy allowed amateur video creators to earn money and some work became viral and earned a considerable amount.

Several advertisers, including Walmart, General Motors, JPMorgan Chase, Pepsico, Starbucks and Johnson & Johnson, pulled out of YouTube after their ads appeared in extremist hate-speech videos.

On March 24, the head of the Association of National Advertisers, which represents 1,000 companies that spend more than $250 billion in marketing and advertising each year, urged Google to change its policy.

"ANA strongly believes that brand safety is of paramount importance to our members," Bob Liodice said in statement. "The current crisis is representative of the issues that ANA -- and others -- have raised with respect to fraud and risk, reduced transparency, sub-optimum measurement and nebulous productivity."

YouTube didn't say how many accounts would be affected by the change.

Advertisers pay roughly $7 to $12 for 1,000 views and creators split the money with YouTube, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"What we do is, we match ads and the content, but because we source the ads from everywhere, every once in a while somebody gets underneath the algorithm and they put in something that doesn't match," Alphabet chairman Eric Schmidt said last month in an interview with Fox Business Network.

YouTube has more than a billion users and as of last July, it had paid out $2 billion to rightsholders, the company said on its website.

© 2017 UPI Top Stories under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: iStock.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Yukiona Ebahato:
Posted: 2017-04-09 @ 7:26pm PT
My earlier statement was harsh, but very true to me and I'm sure others. I'm not going to back down on this matter, I think shouting my opinion on something I care about is right. Read beyond emotions and understand I just won't let the channels I love disappear. I'm supporting all channels and all news about them that isn't directly meant to get them shut down or hated.

Yukiona Ebahato:
Posted: 2017-04-09 @ 7:17pm PT
Look, the 10,000 min view thing is ridiculous. Some people actually have youtube channels as a profession and that policy makes it really hard to get business going. It's the freaking internet, not everyone is a sheltered 5 year old. I can't sit and watch a cartoon that is "safe in content" for people my age, because its so **** stupid! I lose brain cells from it. For what it's worth a little adult content with at least reasonably intelligent for my age is ok. Its 2017 even I want to start a successful channel, but because of this policy I won't be able to! Stop cracking down on content and views, so Give me freedom of youtube or give me DEATH! you overly savage BAKA'S!

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN SALES & MARKETING
1. YouTube Ad Boycott: Bad for Google?
2. Amazon's Retail Store Experiments
3. Microsoft Adds LinkedIn Data to D365
4. Oracle Buys Measurement Firm Moat
5. Salesforce Intros AI-Powered Platform
Next Article >
CRM DAILY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.