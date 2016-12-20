5 Tools To Help Marketers Boost Mobile Traffic

According to research by eMarketer, more than half of all consumers will make purchases directly from their mobile phones in 2017. “Most shoppers regularly browse and research on their smartphones, but they’re now also making purchases with them,” reported eMarketer retail analyst Yory Wurmser.

To take advantage of increasing traffic from mobile devices, here are some marketing tools that you should check out.

1. In-App Marketing

In-app marketing is the next big thing in the app engagement space. While push messages send people to the app, in-app marketing makes sure the user is having the best possible experience and that they come back for more. Insert is the first automated in-app marketing platform. Their platform was built to enable marketing and product teams the ability to add new engagement capabilities to their apps in order to improve the user experience and ultimately deliver higher ROI. Insert’s catalogue includes dozens of customizable features that can be inserted into existing iOS and Android apps in just minutes, without requiring any coding or app store approval.

The company has raised $15 million since launching last year, and their product is already being used by major financial services institutions, including Barclays.

Insert allows marketers to create in-app promotions using videos, coupons, and cart reminders quickly, and helps reduce churn with in-app walkthroughs, tool tips, and upgrade notifications. The platform also allows clients to segment their audiences based on their behavior and demographics and to create highly personalized campaigns based on users’ past behavior or real-time actions in the app.

Sunny K P, General Manager and Head of Digital Banking of India’s Federal Bank, reported that “Most recently, Insert was able to deliver us instant value in the form of 21% conversion in promoting our new payment service during the holiday season and with driving users to upgrade to a new app version.”

2. Big Data Means Big Downloads

In addition to e-commerce sites, one of the challenges for every mobile app is simply getting more downloads. One of the most important ranking factors to show up in app stores is rankings and reviews.

Unfortunately, however, satisfied users often don’t leave reviews while dissatisfied users may. To solve this problem, TapReason takes the guesswork out of growth hacking your app. TapReason gathers relevant data, identifies patterns and trends and then automatically optimizes your app. Accelerating apps’ organic growth, it improves retention rates, and increases revenue.

3. Personalization with Pontis

Enterprises -- including the largest telecommunication companies -- rely on Pontis for digital engagement. Pontis, part of telecom giant Amdocs, enables Tier-1 telecommunications providers to increase conversions, reduce churn, and engage customers. Marion Sanglé-Ferriere, Head of Customer Base Management, Bouygues Telecom said that “Pontis enables us to address each customer with a contextual marketing offer in real time.” Gigantic enterprises are able to give personalized attention thanks to Pontis.

4. Measuring Mobile Marketing

Marketing today is more science than art. ROIs are measured and campaigns are analyzed both in real time and after.

Today, with the rise of mobile commerce, much of our research and purchasing decisions are done on mobile devices. Thus, the need for mobile tracking is made.

Enter AppsFlyer. With 11 offices worldwide and more than $28 million raised, they measure over $4 billion in mobile ad spend.

According to the company, “AppsFlyer is the market leader in mobile advertising attribution and analytics, helping marketers to pinpoint their targeting, optimize their ad spend and boost their ROI.”

A single SDK, they are integrated with thousands of partners allowing easy-to-implement attribution. “AppsFlyer is an essential part of our performance marketing decision-making process,” reported Taylor Adams, the director of growth at TuneIn, a large Internet radio platform.

5. Finding the Next App

Appnext is a mobile discovery platform, helping millions of users experience apps at the right moments throughout the day. The platform provides mobile publishers and app marketers with end-to-end technology solutions for premium monetization and app growth, including in independent app stores.

They help app developers promote specific apps and push app recommendations and discovery so that developers can promote and monetize their apps, and users can find personalized apps.

