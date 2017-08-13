Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT NEWS. UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Analytics / Teen Wins World Excel Championship
Teen Wins World Excel Spreadsheet Championship
Teen Wins World Excel Spreadsheet Championship
By Matthew Barakat Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
AUGUST
13
2017
John Dumoulin has never really set foot in an office. He works part time at Chick-fil-A. But the 17-year-old from northern Virginia is the undisputed king of that bane to office workers everywhere -- the spreadsheet. Dumoulin won an international competition on Microsoft Excel proficiency, earning $10,000 in prize money along the way.

Dumoulin learned about the competition after taking an IT class at school in which he earned certifications on various office software products. As it turned out, his score on the Microsoft Excel 16 certification exam was the highest in Virginia, qualifying him for a national competition in Orlando, Florida.

He won, earning a $3,000 prize and an expense-paid trip to the world competition in Anaheim, California, last week.

Dumoulin was a bit taken aback when he saw how seriously the international competitors approached the tournament. No American has won the Excel competition in 16 years, though they have won on other Microsoft Office products including Word and PowerPoint.

"Some of the foreign countries, they've been training for hours and hours and hours on end," he said. "When you first meet the international students, everyone's friendly, but when they find out you're competing against them in the same category, they get this fire in their eyes. They want to win."

Aaron Osmond, general manager of Certiport, the American Fork, Utah-based company that runs the competition, said the Excel competition is more mathematical and analytical than the other categories, and is usually won by countries that place an extra focus and science, technology and math education.

"It's a huge accomplishment," Osmond said of Dumoulin's victory at the world competition, which included a $7,000 prize.

Certiport limits the competition to ages 13-22; the company contracts with Microsoft to offer certification testing and educational materials designed to teach the software to high-school and college-age students, something they say is a crucial part of a modern career-tech curriculum.

Osmond said the skills help students land job offers, and they are often far more advanced on the programs than even veteran office workers who routinely work with spreadsheets.

"Most of us in an office think that we know how to use Excel. These kids really know," he said.

Dumoulin, a varsity baseball player at Forest Park High School in Woodbridge, first learned spreadsheets in middle school as a way to track stats on his favorite team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. He once did a spreadsheet-aided school presentation on how ballparks' field dimensions affect players' batting averages.

He said his friends and teammates were at first "confused" by his participation in a spreadsheet competition, but when he explained it to them "they were impressed and supportive, and pretty proud of it."

He said he'd like to eventually put his spreadsheet skills to use in a business setting. And as data analytics continue to become more prevalent in his favorite sport of baseball, he's thought about the possibility of working in a Major League front office, "Moneyball"-style.

"That's the dream career for me, right there," he said.

© 2017 Associated Press under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: Product shot by Microsoft.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN ANALYTICS
1. Salesforce Boosts Service Cloud
2. Teen Wins World Excel Championship
3. Big Data Is Becoming Big Business
4. Amazon Acquisition To Bolster Alexa
5. Whole Foods: What Amazon Wants

NETWORK SECURITY SPOTLIGHT
711 Million Email Addresses Exposed: How To Defend Your Info
A spambot called Onliner has apparently assembled a massive amount of data that includes 711 million email addresses and some related passwords, many from data dumps linked to past breaches.
CRM DAILY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.