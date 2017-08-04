Indeed Acquires 'Interviewed' for Its HR Technology

AUSTIN, Texas -- Indeed, the world's number one job site, announced today it has acquired Interviewed, an HR technology company that makes it faster and easier for employers to identify and evaluate candidates.

"Indeed's mission is to help people get jobs, and today we make it easy for millions of job seekers to find and apply to jobs all over the world," said Chris Hyams, president of Indeed. "Interviewed's technology is a natural extension, allowing job seekers to demonstrate their skills, and enabling employers to quickly and easily identify the best candidates for their roles. We are excited to have the Interviewed team join us to help make hiring more efficient for the millions of employers hiring on Indeed."

Interviewed, founded in 2015 out of San Francisco, has developed a series of automated screening tools, such as programming tests, personality assessments, language skills, and more. Candidates can go through simulations that will give employers valuable insights into a candidate’s readiness and qualifications unique to each job, while the candidate can experience what a typical day might be like, helping to better inform their job search.

"We are thrilled that Indeed, the leader in online hiring, will be integrating our platform with their extensive service offerings that work to bring the right candidate to the right opportunity," said the Darren Nix, CEO of Interviewed. "Indeed’s relentless commitment to helping people find jobs makes it a great home for Interviewed's tools that strive to cut hiring time in half and create a better experience for both job seekers and hiring managers."

All of Interviewed's employees, including Nix and co-founders Daniel O'Shea and Chris Bakke, will become Indeed employees as part of the acquisition.

About Indeed

More people find jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. Indeed is the #1 job site in the world and allows job seekers to search millions of jobs on the web or mobile in over 60 countries and 28 languages. More than 200 million people each month search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies on Indeed, and Indeed is the #1 source of external hires for thousands of companies (sources: SilkRoad & iCIMS). For more information, visit indeed.com.

About Interviewed

Founded in 2015, Interviewed is an industry leader in job assessment tools. It helps employers efficiently identify top talent through a series of online assessments. Located in San Francisco, Interviewed’s clients include leading companies such as IBM, Clara Labs, Zillow, and Thumbtack.

Image credit: iStock.