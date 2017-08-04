Dear Visitor,

Dynamic Yield Joins Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program
NEW YORK -- Dynamic Yield, the personalization OS, has joined the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program to help innovative e-commerce merchants personalize the entire customer journey.

Dynamic Yield's advanced customer segmentation engine uses machine learning to build actionable customer segments in real time, enabling marketers to take instant action via personalization, recommendations, automatic optimization & real-time messaging. Shopify Plus provides infrastructure to help the world's fastest growing merchants build their business at scale. Shopify's partnership network brings together design, marketing and technology partners with a strong track record of delivering results.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dynamic Yield to the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program," said Jamie Sutton, Head of Technology Partnerships at Shopify Plus. "This partnership recognizes the best-in-class solutions that, together with Shopify Plus, further enables the rapid growth and innovation possibilities of today's modern merchant."

The relationship between Shopify and Dynamic Yield will make it far easier for Shopify customers to deploy personalization, recommendations and machine learning powered optimization at scale.

"As e-commerce enterprises grow, deploying personalization at scale becomes essential to reaching further success," said Colton Perry, VP of Channel at Dynamic Yield. We're excited to partner with Shopify to help craft truly individualized experiences for customers' favorite brands."

About Dynamic Yield

Dynamic Yield's personalization technology stack helps marketers increase revenue by automatically personalizing each customer interaction across the web, mobile web, mobile apps and email. The company's advanced customer segmentation engine uses machine learning to build actionable customer segments in real time, enabling marketers to take instant action via personalization, recommendations, automatic optimization & real-time messaging. Dynamic Yield personalizes the experiences of more than 500 million users globally and counts industry leaders like Under Armour, Urban Outfitters, Sephora & Liverpool Football Club among its many customers. Based in New York, the company has more than 100 employees in six offices worldwide.

