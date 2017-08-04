Jetlore Adds Content Performance Analytics

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- Jetlore, the leading AI-powered prediction platform for the world's top retailers and beyond, today announced the immediate availability of the new Jetlore Content Performance reporting suite. Demanded by and intended for CRM teams and merchandising groups, Jetlore's new reporting suite provides real-time visibility into the performance of a brand's individual products, catalogs and promotions over time. The Jetlore Content Performance reporting suite is the latest innovation and addition to Jetlore's world-class Predictive Layouts product, the industry's most sophisticated AI-powered content solution for email, web, and mobile experiences.

The Jetlore Content Performance reporting suite provides actionable insight across many KPIs -- such as page views, click through rate and conversion rate -- and presents up to 50 items with the top values for a given metric during a specific campaign and time frame. The suite also enables users to download full reports of performance data for all products, promotions and / or catalogs for additional analysis, such as performance by region and other variables.

"Jetlore Content Performance is the sophisticated reporting suite that completes our enterprise-grade Predictive Layouts product," said Eldar Sadikov, CEO and co-founder, Jetlore. "In e-commerce, every click, search and browse event provides insight into consumer behavior that until now was only tracked as raw data in a log. Jetlore actually maps consumer behavior to structured predictive attributes - building a unique, holistic profile of each customer. Retailers and large B2C brands need to capitalize on the data available to them, and the Jetlore Content Performance reporting suite enables them to utilize this actionable data for the first time."

"Jetlore's new content performance reporting suite makes it easier than ever to access the clicks-per-impression (CPI) data we need to guide our business," says Ollie Miles, Global Head of CRM for Secret Escapes. "Email is how we monetize our audience. We need to be able to determine the effectiveness of every deal in every email, which is hard when the majority of your emails are totally personalized. The Jetlore Content Performance reporting suite provides the indepth visibility into email opens, click-throughs, conversion rates and more that our trading teams need for analysis and quality iteration. Jetlore recording all that data makes it easy."

The Jetlore Content Performance reporting suite will be immediately available to most Jetlore customers.

