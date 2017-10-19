Adobe Unveils 'Next Generation' of Cloud-Based Creativity Tools

Pointing to a demand for creative business content that's "growing like never before," Adobe yesterday rolled out four new applications, along with numerous updates, to its Creative Cloud suite for artists, designers, photographers, and animators.

Adobe's new cloud-based applications include Adobe XD CC for designing mobile apps and Web sites, Adobe Dimension CC for easier 2D designing of 3D products to be launched in the real world, Character Animator CC for animating still images, and an Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC service. The company is also bringing new features and capabilities to existing flagship offerings such as Photoshop CC, InDesign CC, Illustrator CC, and Premiere Pro CC.

Unveiled yesterday at the annual Adobe MAX conference running Oct. 18 and 19 in Las Vegas, the updates were developed in collaboration with designers, photographers, and others working on creative content for business and other uses, Adobe said. Another new offering, AdobeLIVE, is designed to enable members of Behance, Adobe's online creative community, to share live-streamed content for education and inspiration.

AI Brings 'Profound Paradigm Shift'

Adobe developed its Creative Cloud updates with three goals in mind, according to Bryan Lamkin, the company's executive vice president and general manager of digital media. Those goals included enabling creativity with a "truly modern approach," improving cross-platform access to creativity tools and resources, and integrating artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for faster, easier design and creation through Sensei, Adobe's AI.

"With the AI revolution emerging as one of the most profound technological paradigm shifts, we're embracing it with Adobe Sensei to amplify human creativity and intelligence," Lamkin wrote yesterday in a blog post. "By blending the art of creativity with the science of data, Adobe Sensei will help free you from mundane tasks and unleash your creativity."

Available now, updates to Adobe's existing Creative Cloud offerings will be followed by "modest" increases in prices for plans starting on March 1 or whenever customers' existing contracts renew. For example, the all-apps annual plan for individuals using Creative Cloud is set to increase from $49.99 to $52.99. Full versions of new applications, including Adobe Dimension CC, Character Animator CC, and Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC, are also available now, while Adobe XD CC is currently out in public beta.

Growing Demands for Creative Content, Personalization

Adobe said many of the updates it's rolling out are aimed at meeting the needs identified in its latest "State of Creativity in Business" survey. Released earlier this week, the survey found there is "an increasing need to keep up with the latest innovations that will help scale creativity and design."

Of the 600 marketers and creative professionals surveyed at agencies and business brands in the U.S., 65 percent said the amount of content they're creating now has increased over the past five years. Sixty percent said they're also spending more time developing creative content than they did three to five years ago.

While most (70 percent) respondents agreed that it's important to personalize content and design "across the customer journey," only 28 percent said their companies are currently doing an excellent job of that, while another 47 percent described those efforts as good, 20 percent said they were average, and five percent described them as poor.

More than half (55 percent) also expressed optimism about how ongoing improvements in AI will help them do their jobs. "The latest innovations in AI are focused on removing barriers and eliminating tedious, repetitive tasks so designers have more time to do the more impactful, creative aspects of their jobs," Creative Cloud Enterprise vice president Ashley Still wrote in a blog post. "In fact, of creatives who told us that their workflows have gotten simpler over the last five years, 17 percent attribute the change to automation or artificial intelligence."

Still said that it's only the beginning for AI in the creative industry. "W]e believe AI will be another tool that creatives and marketers turn to for content creation and experiences they need at scale," she said.

Image credit: Adobe.