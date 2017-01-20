Amazon Launches Virtual 'Dash' Buttons for One-Click Buying

E-Commerce Giant Alibaba Looks Toward Bricks and Mortar

Alibaba is pushing further into the very sector that it helped to disrupt with a $2.6 billion bid for Intime Retail, a department store and mall operator in China.

Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce behemoth, already owned 28% of Intime, which is listed in Hong Kong, and made an offer with Shen Guo Jun, the founder of the department store chain, to take the company private.

The buyers have offered 10 Hong Kong dollars, or about $1.29, per Intime share, a 42% premium over its closing price on December 28, when trading of its stock was suspended. The deal, which is subject to shareholder approval, would give Alibaba a controlling stake of about 74%.

The takeover of Intime is part of a strategy that makes Alibaba a rarity among major global e-commerce companies-it has spent billions buying up pieces of the very retail sector it disrupted.

The e-commerce giant argues that physical retailers will remain relevant and can be improved with technology. In that respect, it seems to be in agreement with its American peer, Amazon, which has begun experimenting with physical shopping spaces. But unlike Alibaba, Amazon has been opening its own stores.

Alibaba has also bucked the trend among its peers with logistics. Unlike Amazon and JD.com, its Chinese rival, Alibaba has shied away from owning its own inventory or trying to build out logistics.

Although China is the world's largest delivery market, the country is still struggling with decades of underinvestment in inland logistics. This has given rise to a raft of businesses that specialize in ferrying goods to people's homes. Alibaba comprises the majority of business for one courier, ZTO Express, which raised $1.4 billion in an initial public offering last year.

But as a result, Alibaba has also made a number of recent acquisitions and investments that seem designed in part to bolster an alliance of logistics companies that it has organized to support its enormous e-commerce sites. It took a stake in another courier company, YTO Express, with the aim of improving its rural delivery service.

'We don't divide the world into real or virtual economies, only the old and new,' Daniel Zhang, the Alibaba chief executive, said in the news release. 'Those who cling on to the old ways of retailing will be disrupted, and brick-and-mortar businesses will be able to create value for consumers if they are integrated with the power of mobile reach, real-time consumer insights, and technology capability to improve operating efficiency.'

Shares in Intime rose 35 percent on January 10th, the first full day they were allowed to trade after the suspension.