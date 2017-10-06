Oracle Unveils Cloud-Native, Smart Security Management Suite

At Oracle OpenWorld in San Francisco this week, the company announced availability of its new cloud-native, intelligent security and management suite, which it describes as an "industry first." The new set of tools are designed to help enterprise IT staff predict and eliminate cybersecurity threats and to help resolve problems related to infrastructure performance.

The new offerings include the 'Oracle Management Cloud' and the 'Oracle Identity Security Operations Center' (SOC) portfolio of services. They use artificial intelligence, operational telemetry, and automated remediation to quickly adapt to evolving cyber threats.

With its advanced machine learning capabilities, the new Oracle services are intended to ward off hack attacks and security breaches, and reduce the detection window from months to minutes.

Management Cloud

As security threats continue to become more sophisticated and damaging, organizations need to take a fresh look at their security and management from the ground up. So says Oracle's Prakash Ramamurthy, senior VP of Security and Systems Management, who points out that "siloed enterprise approaches" to security and management are no longer sufficient.

The goal for Oracle's new tools is to make network security as seamless as possible for enterprise customers. The solution is a powerful, cloud-native suite that combines a comprehensive, unified data tier with intelligence provided by purpose-built machine learning. "The suite provides value in minutes," Ramamurthy said, "and can scale to become the nerve center of an enterprise's security and management efforts."

To ensure its machine learning algorithm has the right data needed for producing accurate, actionable insights, the Oracle Management Cloud can handle "massive raw data ingest" as well as "context-based enrichment" -- plus, the all-important steps for automated remediation. In combination, Oracle says these capabilities help make its Management Cloud an ideal solution for securing and managing complex enterprise networks.

Planning and Orchestration

The new 'Oracle Management Cloud' suite includes the Standard Edition services, plus 'Oracle IT Analytics Cloud Service' for estate-wide planning, and the new 'Oracle Orchestration Cloud Service.' With the Orchestration service, customers can choose to automate the entire problem identification and resolution process using machine learning.

In the crucial area of log management, Oracle has expanded its 'Oracle Log Analytics Cloud Service.' IT staff can now monitor and analyze security and operational logs from a wide variety of on-premises and cloud technologies. With unified monitoring, IT staff can ensure their log management efforts yield maximum value for their network security and operations teams.

Security Monitoring and Analytics

The new 'Oracle Security Monitoring and Analytics Cloud Service' -- which is now available -- provides the foundation for Oracle's Identity Security Operations Center. The service provides security incident and event management (SIEM), as well as user and entity behavioral analytics (UEBA).

It draws information from the 'Oracle CASB Cloud Service' which continually monitors cloud activity and looks for threat detection. The integrated service also accesses intelligence from logs produced by the Oracle Management Cloud.

Since the SIEM system has access to the full range of security and operational telemetry, customers benefit from a context-aware "single pane of glass" view to secure their networks, including public and hybrid cloud environments.

Configuration, Compliance, and Threat Detection

The new 'Oracle Configuration and Compliance Cloud Service' is also now available. This service is designed to ensure continuous compliance that is fully integrated with DevOps, aligning with regulatory requirements such as the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

To further secure enterprise cloud networks, Oracle has also expanded its 'Oracle CASB Cloud Service' threat detection and data protection capabilities. This 'cloud access security broker' (CASB) service now offers enhanced data security for both structured and unstructured data.

New features include built-in Data Loss Prevention (DLP), improved threat prevention with new anti-malware and anti-ransomware capabilities, plus the ability to share its analytic conclusions across Oracle's Identity SOC portfolio.

Image credit: iStock.