Trend Micro Fund: Tech Catalyst for a Smart, Connected World
Trend Micro’s Corporate Venture Fund Acts as Technology Catalyst for a Smart Connected World -- Strong Momentum at CES 2018 from Trend Forward Capital Portfolio Companies.

DALLAS, TX -- Jan. 8, 2018 -- Six months after launching an independent venture fund to explore emerging technology markets, Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today shares the fund's initial portfolio and plans for growth. Investing in partnership with the newly launched Trend Forward Capital, the purpose is to accelerate the success of entrepreneurs working to unlock a smart connected world.

Some of the venture's first investments include Veem, a business-to-business payment company (for any country, any currency) utilizing blockchain technology; Muse, a wearable device company dedicated to well-being through biofeedback utilizing their best-in-class brain sensing technology; and Mojio, a leading telemetry company for connected cars.

With the intent to identify other promising and hyper-growth technology startups, Trend Forward Capital is hosting a tech pavilion for tech panel discussions and startup presentations at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2018.

Eva Chen, founder and chief executive officer for Trend Micro, said, "We are proud to be in a position to invest in and learn from those that are solving for your smart connected world. For almost 30 years, we have successfully navigated a changing environment and are excited to lend our breadth of expertise to young companies."

To learn more on Trend Forward Capital’s activities at CES 2018, visit www.TrendForward.com/CES.

About Trend Forward Capital

Trend Forward Capital is a venture capital firm obsessed with scaling innovative technology with a purpose. With a flexible approach providing funding, business expertise, and access to a global network of resources Trend Forward Capital fills the gaps for start-ups, amplifying their business and making sure their success is sustainable. Visit www.TrendForward.com for more info.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cyber security solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world’s most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their journey to the cloud. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.

