Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT NEWS. UPDATED ABOUT A MINUTE AGO.
You are here: Home / Sales & Marketing / Alibaba Looks to Bricks and Mortar
E-Commerce Giant Alibaba Looks Toward Bricks and Mortar
E-Commerce Giant Alibaba Looks Toward Bricks and Mortar
Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
JANUARY
25
2017

Alibaba is pushing further into the very sector that it helped to disrupt with a $2.6 billion bid for Intime Retail, a department store and mall operator in China.

Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce behemoth, already owned 28% of Intime, which is listed in Hong Kong, and made an offer with Shen Guo Jun, the founder of the department store chain, to take the company private.

The buyers have offered 10 Hong Kong dollars, or about $1.29, per Intime share, a 42% premium over its closing price on December 28, when trading of its stock was suspended. The deal, which is subject to shareholder approval, would give Alibaba a controlling stake of about 74%.

The takeover of Intime is part of a strategy that makes Alibaba a rarity among major global e-commerce companies-it has spent billions buying up pieces of the very retail sector it disrupted.

The e-commerce giant argues that physical retailers will remain relevant and can be improved with technology. In that respect, it seems to be in agreement with its American peer, Amazon, which has begun experimenting with physical shopping spaces. But unlike Alibaba, Amazon has been opening its own stores.

Alibaba has also bucked the trend among its peers with logistics. Unlike Amazon and JD.com, its Chinese rival, Alibaba has shied away from owning its own inventory or trying to build out logistics.

Although China is the world's largest delivery market, the country is still struggling with decades of underinvestment in inland logistics. This has given rise to a raft of businesses that specialize in ferrying goods to people's homes. Alibaba comprises the majority of business for one courier, ZTO Express, which raised $1.4 billion in an initial public offering last year.

But as a result, Alibaba has also made a number of recent acquisitions and investments that seem designed in part to bolster an alliance of logistics companies that it has organized to support its enormous e-commerce sites. It took a stake in another courier company, YTO Express, with the aim of improving its rural delivery service.

'We don't divide the world into real or virtual economies, only the old and new,' Daniel Zhang, the Alibaba chief executive, said in the news release. 'Those who cling on to the old ways of retailing will be disrupted, and brick-and-mortar businesses will be able to create value for consumers if they are integrated with the power of mobile reach, real-time consumer insights, and technology capability to improve operating efficiency.'

Shares in Intime rose 35 percent on January 10th, the first full day they were allowed to trade after the suspension.

© 2017 Business Mirror under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.
Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN SALES & MARKETING
1. Salesforce Integrates CRM with Quip
2. Facebook Fights Ad Discrimination
3. Is Snapchat the New Facebook?
4. Amazon Is Taking Control of Delivery
5. Why Facebook Keeps Pushing 'Live'
Next Article >
CRM DAILY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.