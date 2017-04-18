Salesforce Debuts Einstein High Velocity Sales Cloud, Powered by AI

Customer relationship management (CRM) giantis combining several of its existing tools with some new technologies into a new platform dubbed the Einstein High Velocity Sales Cloud. The new product will help automate many of the tasks associated with sales and CRM while also providing sales teams with AI technology to help identify trends and analyze data sets, according to the company.

The platform also includes Salesforce Trailhead, a guided and interactive training platform that teaches employees how to use Salesforce tools such as Salesforce CRM, Apex, Visualforce, and other enterprise services. The platform also includes units on broader topics such as how to hold more productive meetings, collaborate with and manage virtual teams, and rapidly build prototypes.

Salesforce Adds AI to the Mix

The company is pitching Einstein High Velocity Sales as a way for its enterprise customers to apply AI and machine learning technologies to its existing sales productivity applications. The platform takes advantage of the increasing number customer contacts taking place across digital channels, such as email, video conferencing, chat, and messaging, by applying natural language algorithms to data collected automatically from those sources.

By combining multiple sales tools into a single platform, Salesforce said Einstein High Velocity Sales can more easily identify sales leads, eliminate busy work, and increase the sales pipeline.

One of the new tools included in the platform is Einstein Lead Scoring that uses deep learning technology to identify and prioritize the most promising leads. The app automatically brings the most promising leads to a sales rep’s attention along with other valuable information such as the prospect’s business location, past purchase history, and job title.

Einstein Activity Capture, another new technology, reduces the amount of manual entry sales reps have to do by allowing them to connect their calendar and email clients to the Salesforce system. Salesforce can then automatically capture any relevant interactions with customers or prospects, so the reps don't have to manually transfer information from one platform to another. Einstein Activity Capture also provides custom email response templates allowing, enabling reps to send responses and schedule events with a single mouse click.

Single Click Automation

In addition to the new AI and automation tools, Einstein High Velocity Sales combines several of Salesforce's existing tools, including the Lightning Sales Console, to provide reps with a customizable workspace that consolidates all Salesforce tools into a single interface. Lightning Dialer, meanwhile, lets reps contact prospects and clients with a single click while giving them with detailed information on the contact.

Salesforce Engage is also included in the package. Engage provides reps with real-time notifications about prospect and client behavior, such as alerting them when customers are active on their companies' Web sites or are using their mobile apps.

"The combination of digital and AI technologies are revolutionizing the way every sales person works," said Adam Blitzer, EVP and GM, Sales and Service Clouds, Salesforce, in a statement. "With Einstein High Velocity Sales Cloud and Trailhead, anyone can have the tools and education required to succeed in the future."

Image credit: Product Shot by Salesforce. Rights of ALBERT EINSTEIN are used with permission of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Represented exclusively by Greenlight.