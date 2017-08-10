Salsify Product Content Management: First To Connect to Amazon

BOSTON -- Aug. 10, 2017 -- After working directly with Amazon and multinational brands throughout a months-long development and pilot period, Salsify, the only product content management (PCM) platform for distributed commerce, now offers its customers the transformational ability to publish directly to Amazon Vendor Central right within the platform itself via Amazon's brand-new API.

Salsify is the first PCM/PIM platform provider to connect to Amazon's Vendor Central API, and reflects the shared desire of Salsify and Amazon to make it as easy as possible for brand marketers to deliver accurate, relevant, and spectacular product content to customers.

For years, Amazon Vendor Central has been based around spreadsheet uploads -- a static, and time-consuming process even as Amazon's requirements are changing at an increasingly rapid pace. This was done for myriad reasons, including data validity and Amazon wanting to maintain high standards for product content. But this latest change represents a major advancement for brands, who can now use Salsify to take advantage of the significant efficiency and speed-to-market improvements Amazon's API opens up.

With this new system, Salsify automatically updates and expresses Amazon's catalog validations up-front, right within Salsify. With always-current requirements in tow, marketers can quickly address any errors prior to publishing. If requirements change, brands are notified and only have to modify the specific field impacted -- no spreadsheets required. Finally, brands can even set up recurring jobs to automatically submit updated product data to Amazon on a regular basis.

"Salsify being the first PCM/PIM platform to have a direct connection to Amazon.com reinforces how we as a company are focused on providing the absolute best tools available for delivering product experiences that resonate with consumers," says Rob Gonzalez, Salsify Co-founder and VP of Business Development.

"Amazon product detail pages are core brand marketing opportunities. For millennials in particular, they are one of the key ways consumers interact with brands anywhere, online or off. Companies that meet this challenge by building in capabilities to rapidly respond to changing market conditions will continue to dominate the digital shelf. This new capability was developed to help large-scale marketers do just that, allowing for easier management of brand assets and content on Amazon according to Amazon's exacting merchandising standards."

As Amazon rolls out the API on a category-by-category basis over the next several months, Salsify will work with its customers to take advantage of the new setup as soon as it is available.

About Salsify

Based in Boston, Salsify's SaaS-based Product Content Management platform powers the creation, management, and syndication of product content across the distributed commerce ecosystem. Salsify transforms product content management from an administrative burden into a driver of new revenue, increased productivity, and market share growth.

Image credit: Amazon.