Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrates D&B Data for CRM

A new strategic agreement between Microsoft and Dun & Bradstreet will give Microsoft Dynamics 365 users easy, integrated access to D&B's global database of company information. Their massive database includes details on more than 265 million businesses worldwide, which makes it particularly useful for B2B sales teams and customer relationship management (CRM).

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB) reports that nearly ninety percent of the Fortune 500, as well as companies of every size, use its data and analyses for B2B sales and marketing, sales lead scoring, risk management, credit history management, and supply-chain management.

With this data integration, existing Dun & Bradstreet customers that are also Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers will benefit by having D&B data integrated directly into their CRM system.

Using Microsoft's Common Data Service, D-U-N-S Numbers and core business data will be integrated to help Dynamics 365 users qualify sales leads and stay synchronized with Dun & Bradstreet's global business database.

In addition, Dun & Bradstreet says it will power core applications and build new services on Microsoft Azure, and use Microsoft intelligent cloud services to modernize its applications.

Dun & Bradstreet's Digital Transformation

Under the leadership of CEO Bob Carrigan since 2013, D&B has been making strides to transform and modernize its operations. Specifically, the 176-year-old company says it has been investing to ensure its data and analytics are the most up-to-date possible.

The new initiative with Microsoft builds on the past four years of business transformation that has seen the company offer more of its products and solutions on the cloud, through data-as-a-service (DaaS) offerings.

Using Microsoft's Azure cloud platform will help D&B meet customer demand by enabling quicker updates and more scalability than D&B's legacy systems could provide.

"We want our customers to have the most up-to-date data when they need it and where they want it," said Josh Peirez, president and chief operating officer of Dun & Bradstreet. Strategically partnering with Microsoft gives D&B better access to cloud-based technologies which in turn gives D&B customers more seamless access to D&B's data services.

With a joint go-to-market approach in the U.S., Microsoft and D&B will co-sell the Dun & Bradstreet core business data and D&B Hoovers with Dynamics 365. The first offerings based on the new partnership are expected to be available later this year.