Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT NEWS. UPDATED 14 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Sales & Marketing / Amazon Mum About HQ2 Contenders
Amazon Staying Mum About HQ2 Contenders
Amazon Staying Mum About HQ2 Contenders
By Matt Day Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
DECEMBER
15
2017
Since accepting 238 proposals to host its second headquarters, Amazon has revealed very little about its search for a second home.

Employees are said to be compiling data ranking each of the contenders on the range of factors the company is seeking for HQ2: an educated labor force, availability of housing, ease of transit, and how much each municipality is offering Amazon from their own coffers.

Amazon has said it plans to decide where to locate its second headquarters campus sometime next year.

As the search process rolls on in relative silence, some of the retailer's suitors have jumped in with advertising campaigns to try to sway Amazon decision-makers.

Buses have been popular targets.

Philadelphia took to the side of King County Metro buses with variations of its brotherly love slogan ("City of Foodie Love," "City of Rooftop Love," etc.). North Carolina state agencies also went after Amazonian commuters, touting the inventions to come out of the state (bar codes are among them, apparently).

Some opted for a more digital route.

Economic development boosters from Sacramento are spending $150,000 on a social media ad campaign targeting Amazon employees, so when they scroll through Facebook, say, they are greeted by testimonials about the bicycle friendly environment and other perks found in California's capitol city.

The Atlanta suburb of Stonecrest, Georgia, on Wednesday announced a digital ad campaign of its own.

During a blitz of HQ2 publicity stunts earlier this year, the city stood out by offering to de-annex 345 acres of land and hand it over to Amazon cost free (with the option of making Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos the mayor of this new city). The abdication of the principle of governance by the people in exchange for Amazon's HQ2 presence was one of the most prominent in a string of offers to give up traditional tenets of democracy, like the power to collect taxes or decide collectively on spending priorities.

Not wanting to be forgotten, Stonecrest said this week that "Bezos, his corporate team and Amazon employees will get ads on their smartphones and other devices" reminding them of the city's offer.

Stonecrest's news release didn't say exactly how they planned to target the phone of the world's richest man.

© 2018 Seattle Times under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: Amazon.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN SALES & MARKETING
1. What Biz Owners Must Know in 2018
2. Amazon Wants in on Digital Ad Money
3. Amazon Mum About HQ2 Contenders
4. Where Will the 2018 Tech Jobs Be?
5. Walmart Changes Name for E-Biz

NETWORK SECURITY SPOTLIGHT
Intel CEO's Pre-Bug Stock Sales Trouble Lawmakers
Lawmakers are asking federal regulators to open an investigation into stock sales that reaped a $25M profit for Intel's CEO several weeks before the company disclosed a serious security flaw.

ENTERPRISE HARDWARE SPOTLIGHT
Another Security Flaw Hits macOS High Sierra
Another password bug has been uncovered in macOS High Sierra, and while it's not nearly as serious as the one that cropped up late last year, it's still highly embarrassing for Apple.

CRM DAILY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2018 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.