Zoho Launches Zoho Sign: Digital Signature App for Businesses

Zoho Launches Digital Signature App for Businesses, Zoho Sign -- Integration with Zoho, Third-Party Apps Accelerates Document Signing

PLEASANTON, Calif. -- Zoho has announced the launch of Zoho Sign, a digital signature app for businesses, and the company's next big step in the digital transaction management market. With Zoho Sign, businesses can sign and send legally binding contracts from anywhere, using a simple signing process.

"Digital signature is a popular utility, and its value goes up significantly when it is contextually integrated with business applications," said Raju Vegesna, chief evangelist of Zoho. "At Zoho, we offer the broadest business applications in the market, and Zoho Sign fits right into the mix making digital signature contextual and seamless."

Available in web and mobile versions, Zoho Sign integrates with other Zoho services such as Zoho CRM and Zoho Writer, providing users with the signing functionality required to complete their approvals and agreements. Further, users can also import documents from third-party apps such as Gmail, Google Drive, Box, Dropbox, and OneDrive to sign documents on the go.

Zoho Sign supports multi-party and individual signatures. For individual signatures, the user may sign and send a document or send a blank document for the recipient to sign and return. Zoho Sign covers a broad range of use cases, from sales orders and special deal terms to partner agreements, contracts, invoice processing and more. With robust signing features, bank-level security, and compliance with ESIGN, UETA, and eIDAS, Zoho Sign provides a modern, user-friendly, digital signature solution for large enterprises, SMBs, and individuals alike.

Pricing & Availability

Zoho Sign is currently available as web, iOS, and Android apps with a simple, straightforward pricing structure and ad-free interface. The standard edition comes at $10/user/month (25 documents) and the professional edition comes at $15/user/month (unlimited document signing). A free edition is also available for the users.

About Zoho

Zoho is the operating system for business -- a single cloud platform with all the necessary applications to run a business. Acquire and manage customers using Zoho's marketing, sales and customer support applications -- Campaigns, CRM and Desk -- then empower employees to create, store and distribute content on the cloud with Zoho's productivity and collaboration apps -- Office, Mail and Docs. Additionally, businesses can run their own operations on Zoho's finance and human resources applications, including Books, People, and Recruit.

More than 20 million users across hundreds of thousands of companies around the world rely on Zoho to run their businesses every day, including Zoho itself. Organizations can choose to run the entire Zoho suite or just a single application.

Zoho applications are available directly through zoho.com, or through an ecosystem of hundreds of worldwide Zoho partners. Zoho is a division of Zoho Corp., a privately-held and consistently profitable company, with more than 4,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA with international headquarters in Chennai, India and offices in Austin, London, Yokohama, and Beijing.