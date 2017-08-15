Actiance Vantage 2017 Enables Safe Enterprise Collaboration

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 15, 2017 -- Actiance, the leader in communications compliance, archiving, and analytics, today announced the general availability of Vantage 2017, the latest version of its flagship solution for managing and securing enterprise communications. Vantage 2017 further unifies compliance management of electronic communications for IT, compliance, security, legal, and HR teams, allowing them to stay ahead of the ever-evolving regulatory landscape, including the new requirements of MiFID II and GDPR.

With Vantage 2017, organizations in regulated industries can now compliantly capture a broadened set of communications channels including Cisco Spark and Slack Enterprise Grid. Moreover, businesses can unify management and capture of all communications channels and seamlessly export communications data to their archive of choice including Microsoft Office 365 Security and Compliance Center. For maximum accuracy and efficiency, Vantage 2017 now includes data reconciliation reporting and chain of custody to ensure communications data is secure and can be tracked and reconciled.

"We're excited that Actiance is integrating its advanced compliance and archiving solutions into Cisco Spark and the Cisco Cloud Collaboration ecosystem," said Jens Meggers, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Cisco's Cloud Collaboration Business. "Through this effort, we're leveraging the expertise of the joint platform to enable compliance and archival for customers' adoption of Cisco Spark."

Connect with Confidence: Protect Your People and Your Data

"Whether shared during internal collaboration or external customer engagements, teams must ensure that data is only being delivered to the appropriate users through secure channels," said Scott Whitney, SVP, Product Management, Actiance. "With Vantage 2017, organizations can uplift their communications information security and data privacy posture associated with real-time communications infrastructure with capabilities such as data loss prevention. They can also centralize and harmonize the capture, security, and governance policy control and simplify export capabilities to the compliance archive of their choice, which now includes an option for Microsoft Office 365 Archive."

New Compliance and Security Features in Vantage 2017 Include:

Cisco Spark: Capture, control, and archive of all Cisco Spark content

Slack Enterprise Grid: Real-time content capture and data loss prevention, including alerts on restrictive phrases

Microsoft Office 365: Export of Microsoft and non-Microsoft communications to Microsoft Office 365 Security and Compliance Center for archiving and presentation into Microsoft Office 365 eDiscovery

Microsoft Skype for Business: Voice capture and advanced ethical walls

Cisco Jabber: File transfer capture across Cisco IM and Presence

Microsoft Azure Active Directory: Automated sync of Vantage on-premises Active Directory and policy settings to cloud Active Directory in Microsoft Office 365

"GDPR and the ever-changing compliance landscape have many organizations unsure of the implications and risks to their business," said Angela Gelnaw, Sr. Research Analyst, Legal, Risk & Compliance Solutions, IDC. "Having proactive compliance management solutions like Vantage can help minimize the risk and exposure by providing a proactive, unified compliance solution for managing and securing enterprise communications across a myriad of communication channels."

Vantage 2017 is available now.

About Actiance

Actiance is the leader in communications compliance, archiving, and analytics. We provide compliance across the broadest set of communications and social channels with insights on what's being captured. Actiance customers manage over 500 million daily conversations across 80 channels and growing. Customers include the top 10 U.S., top 5 Canadian, top 8 European, and top 3 Asian banks. The Actiance advantage is customers stay ahead of compliance and uncover patterns and relationships hidden within their data. Actiance headquarters are in Redwood City, California.