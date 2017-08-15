DataPath Selected Under Multi-Billion-Dollar RS3 Contract

ATLANTA, Georgia -- Aug. 15, 2017 -- DataPath, Inc., a leading provider of remote communications and information technology solutions to the aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure markets, announced today it has been selected as a small business prime contractor under the Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services contract, known as RS3.

This new $37.4B, ten-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract combines the requirements previously met under five expiring contract vehicles to make professional engineering support services centrally available. The RS3 program supports a diverse group of organizations such as the U.S. Navy, Air Force, Reserves, National Guard, and state agencies, according to the Program Office.

After a highly competitive selection process, DataPath has been invited to bid on task orders as they are released. RS3 will provide a wide array of C4ISR services (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) on a worldwide basis. Services available under the contract include several of DataPath's core competencies such as field support, training, logistics and engineering.

DataPath has provided field support and other professional services to the U.S. Government for over two decades. The company's expertly trained field service representatives, engineers, and education and training resources are ready to support customers anywhere in the world, from single to long-term projects. Under another recent contract award by the U.S. Army, DataPath is overseeing the deployment of more than 200 field services personnel across up to a dozen countries.

"The award of a position on the RS3 contract, with such a far-reaching scope of professional services, is a testament to the high degree of customer service that DataPath provides for some of the most demanding operations and missions in the world," said David Myers, President and CEO of DataPath. "We are excited to be able to make our well-established professional service expertise more accessible to a broader set of customers."

To learn more about the contract and services available, visit the RS3 Program Office website.

About DataPath® Inc.

In remote and high-risk operating environments, dependable real-time communications are critical to situational awareness and mission success. DataPath specializes in advanced communications solutions tailored to the unique requirements of aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients. Our solutions include a range of both custom and commercial off-the-shelf field communications and information technology products, including satellite communication systems, network management software, and cybersecurity services. All of our offerings are backed by 24x7 customer care and global field support. At DataPath we are passionate about helping our clients achieve mission success.