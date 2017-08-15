GoDaddy Launches SmartLine: A Second Mobile Phone Line

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- Aug. 15, 2017 -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the world's largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures, is launching SmartLine today. SmartLine is an easy-to-use app that gives small business owners a dedicated business phone number with the features of a professional phone system, all accessible in their existing smartphone. SmartLine allows users to separate their personal and professional calls, yet only carry one phone.

A GoDaddy survey found 86 percent of small business owners use their personal smartphone for both business and personal calls and texts [note 1]. With SmartLine, customers can set up a business line in minutes, and choose a local number based on their area code. This keeps business owners' personal numbers private and the contact details they share on their website, business cards or other marketing collateral, strictly professional. Users can also send and receive texts and multimedia messages from their SmartLine number.

When customers make a work-related call, their SmartLine business number appears on the recipient's Caller ID. Conversely, SmartLine users can instantly see if incoming calls are personal or professional, so they can answer appropriately.

Establishing a professional image is important to a small business' success. Nearly 70 percent of respondents in a GoDaddy and SurveyMonkey survey prefer to contact businesses by phone if it is their first interaction with them and 89 percent of respondents are more likely to trust a business if they answer the phone in a professional manner [note 2].

SmartLine's customizable business voicemail and scheduling features help users work efficiently and project a professional image, including automatic voicemail transcriptions, personalized professional greetings and customizable business hour settings that direct calls during non-business hours.

Later this year, SmartLine will offer paid features like vanity numbers and toll-free numbers.

"Traditionally, small business owners would have to go out and purchase another mobile phone or fixed line phone for their business, which is cumbersome and expensive," said GoDaddy Senior Vice President and General Manager of Telephony Barry Saik. "SmartLine is defined by its simplicity. Setup only takes a matter of minutes and customers can then manage their entire professional phone system directly from their smartphone."

Downloadable for iPhone and Android, SmartLine is easy to set up and helps avoid the added cost of additional contracts or the hassle of new equipment. SmartLine uses customers' cellular voice line to make and receive calls, so the quality and reliability is in line with their cellular providers' service.

SmartLine Plans:

SmartLine Basic: Free for one month, then $3.99/month including 100 minutes and 100 text messages

SmartLine: Free for one month, then $9.99/month including unlimited minutes and texting

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy powers the world's largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures. With nearly 17 million customers worldwide and over 71 million domain names under management, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.

Note 1: The survey was conducted by GoDaddy of 400 customers in Q4 2015. Note 2: The survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey of 1,000 Americans in August 2017.