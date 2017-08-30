Bitcoin for Burgers? A Whopper of a Deal in Russia

Chew on this: Burger King has launched its own version of the Bitcoin in Russia. It's called the WhopperCoin. We're not making this up.

The fast-food giant has bitten hard into the cryptocurrency market with the launch of its own virtual coin. In its version of a loyalty program, customers who buy a Whopper burger earn one WhopperCoin for every rouble they spend. That is placed in a digital wallet accessible through a Burger King app.and a Whopper can be redeemed for -- wait for it -- 1,700 WhopperCoin, according to the press release.

WhopperCoin can be transferred and traded online. That means customers can save their rewards, send them to friends, sell them to new buyers or watch them potentially rise in value. Have it your way.

"Now Whopper is not only [a] burger that people in 90 different countries love -- it's an investment tool as well," said Ivan Shestov, head of external communications at Burger King Russia, in the press release issued by the Waves platform, where WhopperCoin will trade. He's reportedly bullish on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, too. "According to the forecasts, cryptocurrency will increase exponentially in value. Eating Whoppers now is a strategy for financial prosperity tomorrow," he said.

Burger King Russia will release an app in both the Apple Store and on Google Play next month.

If Russia is too far afield to earn a Whopper, the Miami-based company has another gimmick much closer to home: It is s giving away a Whopper if you admit to being fired. For the first 2,500 people who post a public message on LinkedIn that says "I got fired. I want a free Whopper," Burger King will provide a link to register and receive a gift card in the mail, according to the news release.

Burger King calls it the "Whopper Severance."

Image credit: Product shot by Burger King.