Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT NEWS. UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Customer Engagement / Facebook Debuts New Live Audio
Facebook Debuts Live Audio Feature for Brands and Individuals
Facebook Debuts Live Audio Feature for Brands and Individuals
By Paul Mutter Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
DECEMBER
21
2016

Facebook Live Audio, which adds a real-time radio option to Live’s other video options, is debuting today, available to both Android and iOS users.

“We know that sometimes publishers want to tell a story on Facebook with words and not video,” Facebook announced in a blog post, and added that “We also know that publishers sometimes go live from areas that lack strong network connectivity.”

With this in mind, it’s making that broadcasting capacity available to users, pages, publishers, and brands. Content will first be available through partners such as the BBC and HarperCollins, and will add new partners in 2017.

Broadcasters will be able to post up to four hours’ worth of material as they go.

As The Drum notes, “Facebook’s need to find new ad formats,” and bringing Live Audio online will help with that, and the digital audio advertising market is expected to grow as more platforms vie for supplementary income out of that medium, as market share doubles going forward.

Last week, Live 360 debuted, starting out with National Geographic content, and with more coming in 2017 for everyone on the platform and possible 4K video support as well. (Instagram Live also debuted this month.)

Facebook is betting heavily on live streaming. Facebook Live support is also coming to more iOS camera add-ons, Oculus is adding group functionality to its VR rooms, and Messenger can now support up to 50 participants in group calls, five times that of Skype or Google.

Although the company plans to develop Live Audio for both iOS and Android, right now only the latter allows streaming if your phone is locked or you don’t have the app window open, allowing you to have it on in the background while you flip through other apps. And as it develops the service further for news, music, and podcasting, it’s likely to start running into competition with other services, such as iTunes or Spotify.

© 2016 Geektime under contract with NewsEdge. All rights reserved.
Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT
1. Facebook Debuts New Live Audio
2. Better CRM Tech Helps Biz Up Sales
3. Salesforce Intros Service Rep Tool
4. 5 Tools To Help Boost Mobile Traffic
5. How Snapchat Managed Not To Fade
Next Article >
CRM DAILY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2016 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.