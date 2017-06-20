Digium Signs Distribution Agreement with Nuvola Distribution

Digium Signs Distribution Agreement with Nuvola Distribution: Selling and Servicing Digium's Switchvox UC business phone system, Digium IP phones, gateways and telephony cards -- providing affordable Unified Communications for SMBs, contact centers, schools, and nonprofits.

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama -- June 20, 2017 -- Digium, Inc., The Asterisk Company, today announced that Nuvola Distribution Ltd., a leading distributor of Unified Communications (UC) products and services across the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland markets, has joined Digium's Partner Program as a Value Added Distributor (VAD). Nuvola provides a complete range of UC products and services across multiple vendor partners, providing presales and design consultancy as well as project implementation and post installation support. The agreement allows Nuvola to expand their portfolio with Digium's award-winning Switchvox UC business phone system, as well as Digium IP phones, gateways and telephony cards.

Switchvox provides enterprise-caliber UC features at an all-inclusive price, making it ideal for small and mid-size companies, contact centres, schools, universities, government and nonprofit organisations. Adding Switchvox to Nuvola's portfolio provides the advantage of being able to offer a single solution that is not only affordable, but has the flexibility of being deployed according to an organisation's business needs and will scale as the business grows.

"We are pleased to be distributing Digium's portfolio of products, including Switchvox and Digium IP phones, throughout the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. With a selection of award-winning telephony solutions including VoIP contact centre, SIP trunking and mobility solutions, Digium complements Nuvola's constantly expanding product offerings," said Michael Lloyd, CEO of Nuvola Distribution Ltd. "At Nuvola, we pride ourselves on not only providing an extensive range of UC solutions, but also the ability to deliver UC services along with deep subject matter expertise into the UC marketplace, making us a leader in the delivery of a complete UC solution for reseller partners."

"We're excited to work with Nuvola Distribution, a respected value-added distributor. Nuvola's knowledge and expertise in the UC industry will be a great benefit to Digium's existing reseller channel," said Gayle Magee, Director of Worldwide Distribution Sales at Digium. "This partnership also provides the ideal opportunity for traditional Telecom and IT resellers to converge their expertise and drive new revenue from selling Switchvox UC, Digium's award-winning IP PBX."

Digium's 5-Star Partner Program features multiple levels geared toward a partner's capabilities and business model. The program includes incentives, benefits, training, certification and marketing promotions designed to help authorized Digium resellers gain a competitive advantage in today's growing business phone system market.

About Nuvola Distribution Ltd.

Nuvola Distribution Ltd. was originally formed in 2010 by a team of skilled UC engineers offering services to reseller partners. Nuvola Distribution is a Value-Added Distributor (VAD) that provides both Unified Communications (UC) services and products from world renowned ICT providers, such as Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, ShoreTel Communications, Talari Networks, Ingate, Vurella, Northbridge Secure, Splicecom, Redbox Recorders and Digium. Nuvola Distribution delivers its own hosted cloud solution, Nuvem, which is powered by Alcatel-Lucent OpenTouch technology, all of which is underpinned by extensive services, sales, marketing and technical support for Nuvola Distribution Customers and Partner Resellers.

About Digium

Digium®, Inc. provides Asterisk® software, telephony hardware, and on-premises and hosted Switchvox business phone systems that deliver enterprise-class Unified Communications (UC) and UC as a Service (UCaaS) solutions at an affordable price. Digium is the creator, primary developer and sponsor of the Asterisk project; the world's most widely used open source communications software. Asterisk turns an ordinary computer into a feature-rich communications server. A community of more than 80,000 developers and users worldwide uses Asterisk to create VoIP communication solutions in more than 170 countries.

Since 1999, Digium has empowered developers to create innovative communications solutions based on open standards and open source software, providing an alternative to proprietary phone systems. Digium Switchvox Cloud and other cloud-based products and services are offered through Digium Cloud Services, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Digium, Inc. Digium's business communications products are sold through a worldwide network of reseller partners.