NetBrain 7.0 Integrates Adaptive Network Automation

NetBrain Unveils Milestone Product Release, Integrating Adaptive Network Automation with IT Workflows: Award-winning NetBrain® Integrated Edition 7.0 provides a Dynamic Map as the single pane of glass for data visualization and analysis across hybrid networks. NetBrain to showcase latest innovations as Diamond sponsor at Cisco Live in Las Vegas on June 25-29, 2017 at booth #1537.

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- June 22, 2017 -- NetBrain Technologies, Inc., provider of the industry's leading network automation platform for more than 1,500 enterprises worldwide, today unveiled the award-winning release of NetBrain Integrated Edition 7.0. This milestone release contains major enhancements including powerful new data visualization and automation capabilities, enterprise-class scalability, web-based access, and a rich API framework, to help network teams improve efficiency and collaboration across IT workflows.

Recently named Gold Medal winner in Network Management in the 2017 Network Products Guide Awards, NetBrain will showcase this release at Cisco Live, Cisco's annual IT and communications conference, in Las Vegas on June 25-29 in booth #1537, where it will also preview other innovations including support for software-defined networking (SDN) environments.

As enterprise networks become more complex, network teams will require greater visibility, automation, and collaboration across day-to-day workflow -- network troubleshooting, change and design engineering, cybersecurity, and application performance management. In a recent NetBrain survey, 43 percent of network engineers stated that diagnosing network problems takes too long using manual methods, while 72 percent stated that the lack of collaboration between network and security teams was the number one challenge when addressing network security threats. The increasing adoption of software-defined networking will heighten these challenges, requiring engineers to learn skills like programming and invest in automation technologies to address these issues.

"With rapid growth in areas like network security and software-defined networking, network teams will face more complexity when managing their hybrid network infrastructures," said Lingping Gao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NetBrain Technologies. "NetBrain Integrated Edition employs a map as a single pane of glass by putting important data and insights at the fingertips of network and security teams in a visual format, minimizing reliance on the command-line interface and disparate network management tools. Through our platform and its ability to integrate with third-party solutions, enterprises can now enhance their IT workflows with greater visibility and automation, allowing them to quickly diagnose network problems and security threats in real-time."

NetBrain Integrated Edition 7.0 Innovations

NetBrain Integrated Edition 7.0 introduces powerful enhancements to core technologies like Dynamic Maps and Executable Runbooks, while introducing a rich API framework for ecosystem integration. Key highlights include:

Dynamic Map as single pane of glass: Engineers can now dynamically visualize virtually any data about their network -- including data from third-party systems like network monitoring solutions, ticketing systems, and many others -- right on NetBrain’s Dynamic Map. Engineers can also track team activities and share findings for more effective collaboration.

Executable Runbooks for automated data analysis: With Executable Runbooks, engineers can easily codify their knowledge of best practices into lightweight, executable applications. Each runbook provides an automated workflow, which can be customized without scripts, with the ability to share diagnostic insights across network and security teams for better collaboration.

RESTful API framework for third-party integration: NetBrain’s rich API framework makes NetBrain a true platform for network data correlation and analysis by integrating with third-party solutions. NetBrain can now be externally triggered by third-party IT service management (ITSM) and security information and event management (SIEM) systems to dynamically execute an analysis for faster troubleshooting and threat mitigation.

New web-based user experience: Engineers can now access NetBrain with any web browser providing anytime, anywhere access to their networks, no matter what device they’re using. This release also features a more streamlined user interface and a faster user experience. Enterprise-class scalability and performance: NetBrain’s architecture has been dramatically redesigned for improved scalability and availability for the world’s largest networks, with the ability to discover, visualize, and analyze tens of thousands of network nodes.

About NetBrain Technologies

Founded in 2004, NetBrain is the market leader transforming the network automation space. Its ground-breaking technology platform leverages the power of Dynamic Maps and Executable Runbooks to provide CIOs and network teams with end-to-end network visibility and analysis across physical, virtual, and software-defined networking environments.

Today, more than 1,500 of the world’s largest enterprises and managed service providers use NetBrain to automate network documentation, accelerate troubleshooting, and strengthen network security -- while integrating with a rich ecosystem of partners. NetBrain is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with offices in Sacramento, California; Munich, Germany; and Beijing, China.