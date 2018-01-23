Wealth Intelligence Comes to IBM Cloud with WealthEngine API

IBM and WealthEngine Deliver Market-Leading Wealth Intelligence to the IBM Cloud -- Developers Can Now Integrate Financial Metrics on Almost Every U.S. Adult Directly into Applications via the WealthEngine API

BETHESDA, Md. -- Jan. 23, 2018 -- WealthEngine (WE), the leading provider of predictive marketing, analytics, and audience development services, announced that its API is now available in the IBM Cloud. WealthEngine is pleased to have been invited to become an IBM Cloud Business Partner. Now, developers can easily integrate consumer wealth data into their applications. WealthEngine has worked with over 10,000 clients including 10 of the top 20 financial services companies in the United States.

The API is simple to use. It is a RESTful API that returns JSON. The API only requires the user to have basic knowledge of a few simple endpoints. With the API, any user can search an entire database of individuals by name and address, email address, or even phone number. Also built into the API is the ability to manage apps and track usage with the developer dashboard.

"WE are excited to join IBM's robust network of best-of-breed solutions," said JB Rauch, VP Strategic Alliances and Channels at WealthEngine. "IBM Cloud customers can now leverage WealthEngine in their solutions, providing real-time access to net worth, investable assets, real estate holdings, income and more on over 240 million Americans."

Practical WealthEngine Use Cases for Financial Institutions and Advisors:

- Insight into the wallet share of existing clients by providing a complete picture of an individual's assets - Deeper understanding of clients and prospects with detailed wealth, household, and interest data points - More informed and comprehensive conversations with prospects that result in higher close rates and faster throughput

About IBM Cloud

With $15.1B in cloud revenue over the last 12 months, IBM is the global leader in enterprise cloud with a platform designed to meet the evolving needs of business and society. Moving past productivity and cost improvements, the IBM Cloud is tuned for the cognitive and data demands that are driving true differentiation in today's enterprise. IBM's private, public and hybrid offerings provide the global scale businesses need to support innovation across industries, while its nearly 60 Cloud Data Centers across 19 countries help clients meet their expanding data locality requirements.

About WealthEngine

WealthEngine is the leading provider of predictive marketing analytics, audience development, and wealth intelligence services. Named a Cool Vendor in Data-Driven Marketing by Gartner, financial advisors and wealth managers use WealthEngine's comprehensive insights to find, understand, and engage with their clients and prospects. Headquartered in Bethesda, MD, WealthEngine provides clients in the United States with solutions that give a more complete picture of the people they already know and tools to find new people they need to know. WealthEngine's solutions and services are used by financial services firms, luxury organizations, nonprofits, hospitals, institutions of higher education, political campaigns, advocacy groups of all sizes, and any other organization looking to use wealth data to enhance their efforts. For more information, please visit wealthengine.com.

