Amazon Launches Virtual 'Dash' Buttons for One-Click Buying
PUBLISHED:
JANUARY
20
2017

Another day, another attempt by Amazon to make buying something as easy as humanly possible. The e-commerce leader just unveiled digital versions of its Dash buttons -- those tiny, physical gadgets that allow for one-click reordering of your favorite products with one tap of a finger.

The new virtual Dash buttons started appearing on the Amazon.com homepage and the Amazon app home screen on Thursday night. The company is automatically creating ones for items you recently ordered or order often. An order is placed with one click or tap on the digital button.

An Amazon spokesperson said Prime members can create a virtual one-click button for tens of millions of products available for Prime delivery. "Add to your Dash buttons" is now an option on the product page of all eligible products. Virtual Dash buttons are free to use, while the physical ones cost $4.99.

A spokesperson said the idea for the virtual shortcuts came from the success of the physical buttons and is not connected to the reported expiration of the Amazon patent for one-click purchases.

So how popular will these short-cuts be?

Well, the Clean & Clear one shown above nudged me to order the face wash I had run out of, but had been too lazy to reorder. On the other hand, one could imagine customers may already have many of their frequently-purchased items on Subscribe & Save plans.

Either way, the new features are as much about Amazon demonstrating it will continue to come up with new ways to shrink the time between "want" and "buy" as it is about actually selling more face wash. From that standpoint, mission accomplished.

© 2017 Re/Code under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.
