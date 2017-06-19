Six Ways Your Small Business Can Step Up Its Social Media

Many small businesses derive a lot of value from communicating with existing and potential clients online -- it's a cheap and valuable way of making your offering known. But are you spending more time Instagramming photos of your new products, instead of making them? Or are you posting so little that you've left your followers in the lurch?

Whether you're struggling with it or think you're a pro, these six tips from experts will help you make a success of your social media.