HPE Announces New Deep Learning Tools for Enterprises

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is expanding its efforts to provide artificial intelligence (AI) services to clients by rolling out new tools to accelerate deep learning analytics across a variety of sectors. The tools include a new GPU platform, increased collaboration with Nvidia on deep learning initiatives, and new collaborations in its partner ecosystem.

HPE, which recently acquired high-performance computing service provider SGI, said it is incorporating many of the capabilities it obtained through the SGI buy into its portfolio of AI tools, with plans to focus specifically on the financial services, life sciences, manufacturing, energy, government, and retail sectors.

Collaboration with Nvidia

Included in the portfolio is the company's new HPE SGI 8600, a high-performance computing platform based on SGI's ICE XA architecture. HPE said the platform is designed to provide greater scale and efficiency for clients with large and complex IT environments while also offering superior energy efficiency.

The platform also offers support for Nvidia's Tesla GPU accelerators. In addition, HPE said it is also collaborating with Nvidia to offer clients interactive rendering from its datacenters powered by the HPE Apollo 6500 and Tesla GPUs. The collaboration with Nvidia appears to be one of the cornerstones of the new portfolio, with the two companies hoping to address issues in GPU technology integration.

"As the artificial intelligence era takes hold, enterprises are increasingly adopting Nvidia's GPU computing platform to generate insights from decades of untapped data," said Ian Buck, general manager of accelerated computing at Nvidia. "Expanding our collaboration with HPE around deep learning will help enterprises deploy, manage and optimize their GPU computing infrastructure and realize the benefits of AI and deep learning in their business."

On-Demand Compute Capacity

But Nvidia is not the only partner HPE is working with on the new portfolio. The company also announced that it will be working with Kinetica, a software application provider using deep learning frameworks to automate real-time fraud detection with GPU acceleration. That partnership is part of HPE's partner ecosystem collaboration efforts, the company said.

The goal is to provide enterprise clients with a cost-effective solution for fraud detection in consumer credit card transactions, according to HPE. The two companies plan to jointly offer a GPU-accelerated analytics solution that combines both artificial intelligence and business intelligence workloads into a single tool for companies in the financial services, retail, and healthcare industries.

The company will also be offering clients advisory, professional, and operational services through its Pointnext service, which is designed to provide businesses with flexible levels of consumption capacity based on their needs. Pointnext will provide clients with the type of scalable infrastructure required by AI and Deep Learning workloads, HPE said.

HPE Flexible Capacity will offer clients on-demand capacity, which the company says combines the agility of and economics of a public cloud deployment with the security and performance of an on premises deployment.