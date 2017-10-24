LISNR Announces Biggest Innovation in Mobile Payments

CINCINNATI -- Oct. 24, 2017 -- LISNR®, the global data-over-audio leader, announces the KAB® (Kilo Audio Bit), the first data-over-audio solution to support data transmission speeds of 1,000 bits per second. This is the biggest technological advancement in data-over-audio since the emergence of the company's first solution in 2012. This also marks LISNR® as the first truly viable solution for secure data transmission over audio in financial services.

For financial services, data throughput has been the number one limiting factor for securely sending information using audio. This component has restricted security and encryption capabilities as well as the speed to authentication or completing a transmission. Sending data at 1,000 bits/second with sound allows for EMV-like data transmission -- in under a second, depending on the size of the data packet -- making LISNR® a profitable alternative to NFC or the QR code.

"Our number one focus when driving our product innovation is how can we reshape the end-user experience while adding value for businesses," says Rodney Williams, LISNR® Co-founder and CEO. "The payment industry has struggled with adoption rates using overly complex solutions for seemingly simple user processes. Companies such as Google, with the Google Tez product in India, have been trying to solve these challenges using audio. But they fall short in terms of data throughput and security. We're excited to have built the first commercially viable solution for the financial sector and look forward to the future of data-over-audio."

Originally called Smart Tones™ in 2012, our audio technology has evolved into the KAB® (Kilo Audio Bit), a feat that is 10 times faster than the closest competitor, enabling unparalleled encryption and speed to authenticate. LISNR® is formally making this announcement on-stage and presenting a live demo at Money 20/20 [this week in Las Vegas]. They are also welcoming companies to beta test.

About LISNR

LISNR® is the new standard for device connectivity using sound. As the leading global provider of data-over-audio technology, LISNR®’s proprietary data-over-audio protocol is being used across the connected world to power over 100 million devices and counting. Founded in 2012, LISNR®’s near-ultrasonic protocol sends data over audio -- enabling proximity engagement, seamless, and secure methods of authentication, and device-to-device data transmission for automation and connectivity.