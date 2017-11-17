Oracle Claims Unparalleled Cloud Infrastructure Performance

For cloud infrastructure, many consider Amazon Web Services (AWS) the one to beat, and Oracle says it does. Oracle claims innovations in the new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure help beat AWS with 1,214% better storage performance at 88% lower cost per I/O operation.

The claim comes as part of Oracle's announcement yesterday regarding general availability of its new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure compute options, based on its recently introduced X7 hardware. The new options are designed to help enterprise customers power through demanding workloads more quickly and more cost effectively. They are well suited for compute-intensive data centers, high-performance computing (HPC) applications, big data analytics and processing, and apps involving artificial intelligence.

The just-announced cloud infrastructure options include newly enhanced virtual machine (VM) and bare metal compute, as well as new bare metal graphical processing unit (GPU) instances.