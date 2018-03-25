Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT NEWS. UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Customer Service / Walmart Steps Toward Helper Drones
At Your Service: Walmart Helper Drones Would Guide Shoppers
At Your Service: Walmart Helper Drones Would Guide Shoppers
By Ethan Baron Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
MARCH
25
2018
In another step toward automating its workforce and services, Walmart has applied to patent a system that would let shoppers with questions summon a drone for answers and guidance.

The retail giant earlier this month showed off a pilot project in Bay Area stores that uses robots to scan inventory on shelves.

On Thursday, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office made public a patent application Walmart made in September, for a "providing drone assistance" system.

Notably, the application does not cite "because our customers often wander the aisles to the point of exhaustion seeking in vain for an employee" as a rationale for the system, but instead sticks to the process: a shopper wants to know the price of an item, or where to find an item, pulls out his or her phone -- or a loaner device -- and calls for a drone.

"The user can request price verification and/or navigation assistance, for example, through a user interface of the mobile electronic device," the patent application said, adding that a device loaned temporarily to the customer could be used to call the drone.

The drone could scan barcodes, and provide a display or even a machine-spoken answer. A shopper would not even have to seek out the item in the first place: the drone could be summoned, then sent to go find an item and check for the most up-to-date price, before flying back and providing the information to the customer.

For shoppers wanting to get their hands on an item, the drone could provide guidance.

"Navigation assistance can be in the form of a visual projection to indicate a path the user needs to take in order to reach an item or an audio output from the aerial drone which the user can follow to reach the item," the application said.

While Walmart faces a powerful threat from e-commerce behemoth Amazon, online shopping accounts for only 9 percent of U.S. retail sales, according to Statista, so Walmart has good reason to aim toward improving in-store customer service. Whether it follows through on the system it's filed to patent remains to be seen.

© 2018 San Jose Mercury News under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: Boss Nova Robotics.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN CUSTOMER SERVICE
1. Walmart Steps Toward Helper Drones
2. Customer Service Saving Toy Stores?
3. Amazon: Prime Discount for Medicaid
4. Uber, Lyft Driving You to the Doctor
5. Will AI Kill Customer Service Jobs?
CRM DAILY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
CIO Today:
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2018 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.