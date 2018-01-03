Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT NEWS. UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Contact Centers / Microsoft Buys Cloud Startup Avere
Microsoft Acquires Avere To Bolster Cloud Storage Strategy
Microsoft Acquires Avere To Bolster Cloud Storage Strategy
By Aaron Aupperlee Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
JANUARY
03
2018
Avere Systems, a Pittsburgh-based cloud storage company, was acquired by Microsoft, the two companies announced Wednesday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Avere's team will continue to work in Pittsburgh, according to reporting by GeekWire.

"By bringing together Avere's storage expertise with the power of Microsoft's cloud, customers will benefit from industry-leading innovations that enable the largest, most complex high-performance workloads to run in Microsoft Azure," Jason Zander, corporate vice president for Microsoft Azure, the company's cloud services, said in a statement. "We are excited to welcome Avere to Microsoft, and look forward to the impact their technology and the team will have on Azure and the customer experience."

Avere was founded in 2008. Since, the company has raised nearly $100 million through multiple rounds of financing. The company announced in March it had received $14 million in its most recent round of funding, including a large investment from Google.

"Our cloud business is growing at triple digits, so over 100 percent," CEO Ron Bianchini told the Tribune-Review in March.

Avere manufactures storage hardware and software that helps companies make use of the public cloud to store data and host applications. Bianchini said the company's technology can help firms better use cloud storage and reduces the delay experienced when accessing data stored on the cloud.

The company employs about 80 people in its Troy Hill offices near the Heinz Lofts. There are 120 employees companywide, Bianchini said.

© 2018 Pittsburgh Tribune-Review under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: iStock/Artist's concept.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN CONTACT CENTERS
1. Microsoft Buys Cloud Startup Avere
2. Oracle Cloud Claims Top Performance
3. Best Biz Headphones, Earphones
4. Salesforce Smartens Its AppExchange
5. Salesforce Intros App for Retail Banks

NETWORK SECURITY SPOTLIGHT
AMD Reports 2017 Profitability, Plans Spectre-Proof Zen 2 Chips
Sales of microprocessors for computing and graphics shot up dramatically for AMD in 2017, pushing the company from operating income losses into profitability, according to executives.
CRM DAILY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2018 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.