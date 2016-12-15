Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT NEWS. UPDATED 10 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Sales & Marketing / Holiday Shoppers Slow To Spend
Holiday Shoppers Didn't Jump into Spending, November Retail Sales Show
Holiday Shoppers Didn't Jump into Spending, November Retail Sales Show
By Shan Li Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
DECEMBER
15
2016

Consumers gave retailers only a modest boost in November, showing a reluctance to spend lavishly at the start of the holiday shopping season.

Last month, retail sales climbed to $465.5 billion, up 0.1% from October and up 3.8% from November 2015, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Some forecasts had predicted a rise of at least 0.3%.

In addition, October retail sales were revised down to 0.6% from a previous estimate of 0.8%.

Retail sales in November can be a crucial barometer of consumer sentiment and retail performance for the overall season -- a make-or-break period when retailers can sometimes rake in 40% of their annual sales. The results may signal a slight slowdown among shoppers after several months of strong gains.

Other recent reports have given more upbeat forecasts of the economy in the fourth quarter.

The Labor Department recently reported that 178,000 net jobs were added in November, while the unemployment rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point to 4.6% -- the lowest since 2007. These positive economic signs mean the Federal Reserve is likely to announce Wednesday that it is raising interest rates.

November's growth was dragged down by a 0.5% decline for auto and other motor vehicle dealers. If that category is stripped out, overall retail sales grew 0.2%.

In all, 10 out of 13 categories reported growth.

Sales at electronics and appliance stores, always a popular category during Black Friday sales, grew 0.1%. Furniture store sales were up 0.7%.

Department stores, which have been struggling as shoppers increasingly turn online and to specialty boutiques, reported a 0.2% drop.

© 2016 Los Angeles Times under contract with NewsEdge. All rights reserved.
Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN SALES & MARKETING
1. Retailers Shift as Online Sales Grow
2. Retailers Expanding Digital Options
3. Holiday Shoppers Slow To Spend
4. 5 Tools To Help Boost Mobile Traffic
5. Microsoft Seals LinkedIn Purchase
Next Article >
CRM DAILY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2016 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.