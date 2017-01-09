Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT NEWS. UPDATED ABOUT A MINUTE AGO.
You are here: Home / January 09, 2017
THE FRONT PAGE
  
Atlassian To Acquire Project Management Firm Trello for $425M
HAPPENING NOW
IBM: 5 Tech Advances for Next 5 Years
Analytics
IBM Predicts 5 Life-Changing Innovations for the Next 5 Years
Amazon Readies Workout Clothing
Sales & Marketing
Amazon Plans To Sell Its Own Line of Workout Clothes
Here Come Smart Stores With Robots
Sales & Marketing
Here Come Smart Stores With Robots, Interactive Shelves
Passenger Data Are Easy Hacker Prey
Customer Data
Airline Passenger Details Are Now Easy Prey for Hackers
Possible E-Commerce IPOs in 2017
Sales & Marketing
Hot E-Commerce Startups May Be Headed for Surprise IPOs
Mobile Payments To Grow 25%
Amazon Opening Manhattan Store
AMD Intros Vega GPU Architecture
MORE NEWS
2016 Became the Year of the Hack
2016 Became the Year of the Hack
2016 Cybercrime and Worst Hacks
2016 Cybercrime and Worst Hacks
5 Expensive Traps of DIY Hadoop
5 Expensive Traps of DIY Hadoop
Computing an Outfit with Stitch Fix
Computing an Outfit with Stitch Fix
Retailers Expanding Digital Options
Retailers Expanding Digital Options
Oracle Exec Quits in Trump Protest
Oracle Exec Quits in Trump Protest
Facebook Debuts New Live Audio
Facebook Debuts New Live Audio
Better CRM Tech Helps Biz Up Sales
Better CRM Tech Helps Biz Up Sales
5 Tools To Help Boost Mobile Traffic
5 Tools To Help Boost Mobile Traffic
Yahoo's Big Breach: Hacker Anxiety
Yahoo's Big Breach: Hacker Anxiety
NEWS BY TOPIC
CRM Systems
Oracle Exec Quits in Trump Protest
Better CRM Tech Helps Biz Up Sales
Salesforce Intros Service Rep Tool
Customer Service
Amazon's Grocery Store without Lines
Ride-Hail Apps Focus on Experience
Connectivity Changing Cyber Monday
Contact Centers
Verizon Closes Call Centers in 5 States
Oracle Expo Opens, Gunning for AWS
Cisco Pushes iOS 10 for Enterprises
Sales & Marketing
Atlassian Buys Trello for $425 Million
Mobile Payments To Grow 25%
Amazon Opening Manhattan Store
Customer Data
Passenger Data Are Easy Hacker Prey
2016 Became the Year of the Hack
2016 Cybercrime and Worst Hacks
Customer Engagement
Computing an Outfit with Stitch Fix
Facebook Debuts New Live Audio
Better CRM Tech Helps Biz Up Sales
Analytics
AMD Intros Vega GPU Architecture
IBM: 5 Tech Advances for Next 5 Years
How Will Big Data Evolve in 2017?
CRM Contributed Content
Kensington's ErgoSoft Wrist Rests
Kensington Debuts Docking Station
Magic Teams Up on Blockchain Apps
BITS & BYTES
CRM DAILY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.