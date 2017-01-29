Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT NEWS. UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / January 29, 2017
THE FRONT PAGE
  
Facebook Is Testing News Feed-Style Ads Inside Messenger
HAPPENING NOW
Alibaba Looks to Bricks and Mortar
Sales & Marketing
E-Commerce Giant Alibaba Looks Toward Bricks and Mortar
Advice: Implementing Data Products
Analytics
Implementing Data Products: Challenges and Opportunities
MS, Feds Face Off Over Privacy
Customer Data
Microsoft, Feds Face Off in Court Over Customer Privacy
Use Technology To Boost Cashflow
Sales & Marketing
How Entrepreneurs Use Technology To Boost Cashflow
Amazon Intros Virtual 'Dash' Buttons
Sales & Marketing
Amazon Launches Virtual 'Dash' Buttons for One-Click Buying
Target Plans Phone Payment Service
Salesforce Deals Signal Change
Court Denies Full Hearing in MS Case
MORE NEWS
Mississippi Sues Google over Data
Mississippi Sues Google over Data
Secure Your Meetings & Conferences
Secure Your Meetings & Conferences
Intel To Invest in IoT Retail Platform
Intel To Invest in IoT Retail Platform
Walmart Boosts E-Commerce Efforts
Walmart Boosts E-Commerce Efforts
Lyft Is On Track To Turn a Profit
Lyft Is On Track To Turn a Profit
Financial Cyberattacks Up in 2016
Financial Cyberattacks Up in 2016
Concierge Tech Comes to Cruise Line
Concierge Tech Comes to Cruise Line
Retail: More Pay, Greater Confidence
Retail: More Pay, Greater Confidence
B2B Content Marketing Success
B2B Content Marketing Success
Facebook To Strengthen News Ties
Facebook To Strengthen News Ties
NEWS BY TOPIC
CRM Systems
Salesforce Deals Signal Change
Salesforce: Customer Service Keys
Oracle Sued Over Pay Discrimination
Customer Service
Salesforce: Customer Service Keys
Amazon's Grocery Store without Lines
Ride-Hail Apps Focus on Experience
Contact Centers
Oracle Expo Opens, Gunning for AWS
Cisco Pushes iOS 10 for Enterprises
FCC Goes on Robocall Offensive
Sales & Marketing
Facebook Tests Ads in Messenger
Target Plans Phone Payment Service
Alibaba Looks to Bricks and Mortar
Customer Data
Court Denies Full Hearing in MS Case
MS, Feds Face Off Over Privacy
Secure Your Meetings & Conferences
Customer Engagement
Concierge Tech Comes to Cruise Line
Nordstrom Names Innovation Chief
Computing an Outfit with Stitch Fix
Analytics
Advice: Implementing Data Products
Mississippi Sues Google over Data
Facebook To Strengthen News Ties
CRM Contributed Content
VeloCloud Wins Product of the Year
Zentera: Startup of the Year Finalist
SoftNAS: Red Herring Top 100 Winner
BITS & BYTES
CRM DAILY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.