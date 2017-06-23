Gartner Names WatchGuard a Visionary in Threat Management

WatchGuard Technologies Named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management (SMB Multifunction Firewalls) -- WatchGuard believes its position as the only Visionary for the third year running is due to continued product innovation and ambitious roadmap.

WatchGuard® Technologies, a leader in advanced network security solutions, announced that for the third consecutive year, it has been positioned as the only company in the Visionaries quadrant of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for the Unified Threat Management (SMB Multifunction Firewalls) market.

"We consider our consistent Visionary position within the UTM Magic Quadrant a reflection of WatchGuard’s fundamental determination to understand, anticipate and address the network security challenges facing SMBs and distributed enterprises today," said Prakash Panjwani, CEO of WatchGuard Technologies. "With the addition of offerings like APT Blocker and Threat Detection and Response, we've accelerated key security services to market faster than competitors, which is vital as we work to continually expand the definition of unified threat management."

WatchGuard believes that placement as the only Visionary in the UTM Magic Quadrant for the past three years validates its mission to deliver a comprehensive set of enterprise-grade security solutions that are easily deployed and managed for mid-market customers. WatchGuard’s security appliances run on the Fireware® platform, which is designed to operate leading security engines in every category. Some of the company’s most notable strengths include WatchGuard Total Security Suite, its all-in-one bundle of security services that offers protection for both the network and the endpoint, and WatchGuard Dimension’s data analytics and reporting capabilities. WatchGuard can rapidly address customers’ latest security challenges without being stalled by lengthy development cycles by quickly incorporating new security services into its existing products.

About the Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, secure Wi-Fi, and network intelligence products and services to more than 75,000 customers worldwide. The company’s mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for distributed enterprises and SMBs. WatchGuard is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.