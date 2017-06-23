iboss Adds Senior Advisors To Help Schools Boost Cybersecurity

BOSTON Mass. -- June 23, 2017 -- iboss, provider of the first and only Distributed Gateway Platform, announced today it has partnered with two nationally recognized public education officials to broaden its efforts to raise awareness and provide strategic cybersecurity guidance that advances education technology innovation. Ronald Chandler, CIO, UCLA Anderson School of Business and Dr. Rick Miller, former superintendent, at Santa Ana Unified School District USD and Riverside USD have joined iboss as Senior Education Advisors. Both Chandler and Dr. Miller also serve on the K-12 National Advisory Council on Cybersecurity (K-12 NACC).

As highly respected education reformers, Chandler and Dr. Miller will leverage decades of K-12 leadership experience as trusted advisors to IT leaders, superintendents, and board members to help protect students and staff against the ever-growing cybersecurity risks facing schools. The seasoned education leaders will expand iboss' efforts to provide the K-12 community with the expertise needed to navigate the state and federal government regulations, internal school policies, and local funding challenges that often delay needed reform of outdated cybersecurity practices.

As former CIO of Oakland public schools and the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the nation's second largest school district, Chandler possess years of experience leading and managing large IT teams through complex and expansive education technology reform. Chandler will collaborate with the nation's K-12 IT leaders as a trusted advisor and bring forward the expertise and experience required to reform and mature the nation’s public education cybersecurity posture. Chandler also serves on the Intel Education Advisory Board and the National Advisory Council on Education Technology.

Dr. Miller served as superintendent at Santa Ana USD and Riverside USD, where he directed efforts of national notoriety. Over 20 years of experience as a superintendent and school leader, Dr. Miller contributed directly to tremendous advancements in the use of education technology in his school districts which led directly to education technology innovation across California. Dr. Miller will apply his experience working with school boards, superintendents, executive cabinets, and parent groups to raise awareness for the need to reform school policy and develop a cohesive organizational structure that assures successful and sustainable education technology innovation in alignment with a proactive cybersecurity strategy. As a member of California’s K-12 High Speed Network Advisory Board, Dr. Miller was responsible for policy and administrative leadership of California's K-12 High Speed Network and was appointed to the California Education task force.

iboss protects thousands of schools and millions of students across the United States with a focus on simplifying cybersecurity so teachers and administrators can focus on education. The iboss Distributed Gateway Platform is designed to protect distributed devices, both inside and outside the classroom, with security measures that protect students from today’s advanced threats. By offering seamless content filtering and selective SSL decryption, the Distributed Gateway Platform removes network blind spots so administrators can ensure compliance with federal regulations like the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) and various current and upcoming state and local government regulations.

"We're thrilled to have Ron and Rick as a part of the iboss team," said Paul Martini, CEO and co-founder, iboss. "Their experience and expertise in K-12 school districts will help us continue enabling safe and secure education technology both inside and outside the classroom."

About iboss

iboss has created the first and only Distributed Gateway Platform specifically designed to solve the challenge of securing distributed organizations. Built for the cloud, iboss leverages an elastic, node-based architecture that provides advanced security for today's decentralized organizations and scales to meet the ever-increasing bandwidth needs of tomorrow. The iboss Distributed Gateway Platform is backed by more than 100 patents and patents pending, protecting over 4,000 organizations worldwide and making iboss one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in the world. To learn more, visit www.iboss.com.

