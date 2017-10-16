Symantec Powers Consumer Security with the Microsoft Cloud

REDMOND, Wash. -- Oct. 16, 2017 -- Microsoft Corp. on Monday announced that cybersecurity leader Symantec Corp. is using the Microsoft Azure cloud to help deliver its Norton consumer products to a global community of more than 50 million people and families. Azure provides Symantec with a highly reliable, trusted cloud that offers global scale and cost efficiencies.

This partnership stems from a Symantec initiative to adopt hybrid cloud strategies that support its business, protect company and customer data, and increase operational efficiencies. With this initiative, Symantec is expecting to not only increase performance, agility and security, but also reduce its operating expenses. Azure allows Symantec to innovate quickly, helping protect customers' digital lives at home and across devices.

"Our focus is helping organizations, governments and people secure their most important data, wherever it lives," said Sheila Jordan, Symantec senior vice president and CIO. "The cloud is key to our strategy to accelerate innovation internally, streamline operations, and ultimately protect and empower our customers in the digital age. Microsoft has been a strong partner and has helped us to painlessly execute our strategy, far exceeding its commitment to ensure our success."

"Symantec and Microsoft share a commitment to online security, and it's exciting to work with Sheila and team to harness the power of the cloud to extend this ongoing effort," said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Cloud and Enterprise at Microsoft. "This demonstrates how Azure is uniquely able to handle the biggest, most demanding cloud services in the world."

Working with the Microsoft team, Symantec designed and developed new cloud services, and migrated 105 critical consumer digital safety capabilities to Azure, such as reputation scoring, security telemetry and advanced threat protection. In addition, Symantec set up real-time dashboards to track and report financial, operational and security metrics to govern adoption and utilization.

Based on 25 years of experience, the Norton brand continually evolves its product offerings to help reduce cybercrime. The service is backed by Symantec's technology innovation and the world's largest civilian threat intelligence network, which tracks more than 700,000 global adversaries and records events from 98 million attack sensors worldwide in more than 157 countries and territories. [Reference note: The Internet Security Threat Report, 2017, Page 5.]

Microsoft continues to work closely with Symantec to ensure the ongoing success of the initiative. Next, Symantec will bring its e-commerce system to Azure to streamline how customers purchase Norton software online. The company also plans to use the Microsoft Cloud for key internal information technology services, including Azure Container Services, machine learning and platform as a service offerings. By deploying these critical applications and systems on Azure, Symantec can develop, test and deliver new solutions to its engineering, sales, marketing and operations teams faster and at lower cost.

